Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.

Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.

The Buffaloes went on a 20-0 run to build a 30-16 lead while the Ducks missed 11 consecutive field goal attempts and were called for a pair of charges.

Colorado led 35-26 at halftime, shooting 48% from the field (14 for 29) after a cold start while the Ducks shot 32% in the opening half (10 for 31).

Oregon’s deficit grew to 12 points before the Ducks rallied within 43-40 with 13 minutes left but Colorado answered with 3-pointers from Schwartz and Lucas Siewert to push the lead back to nine points.

The Ducks drew within two points at 51-49 and 55-53 and had possession but couldn’t convert and finally Richardson’s two free throws with 4:18 left knotted the game at 58-58.

Richardson then hit a 3-pointers for Oregon’s first lead since the opening minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: This is the latest in a season that the Buffaloes have been atop their league since the 1968-69 season when they shared the Big Eight lead with Kansas. Colorado went on to win the conference title that year, it’s last regular-season championship.

Oregon: Colorado was the seventh top 25 opponent this season for Oregon, the most since the Ducks played seven in the 2008-09 season. Oregon has only once played eight ranked opponents in the regular season, in 1994-95.

STILL OUT

Oregon’s 6-foot-11 freshmab N’Faly Dante missed his sixth consecutive game due to a knee injury. The Ducks did regain 6-9 sophomore Francis Okoro, who missed last week’s game at Oregon State while attending his father’s funeral in Nigeria.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: Hosts Utah on Sunday .