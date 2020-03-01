Ula Motuga scored 13 points with Cherilyn Molina, Jovana Subasic and Borislava Hristova adding 12 each for WSU. Hristova moved one point past USC’s Tina Thompson (1994-97) for 11th on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list at 2,250.
The Beavers trailed by two before scoring the final 14 points of the third quarter for a 56-44 lead with Slocum scoring nine points in the period. WSU didn’t get closer than nine in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars shot 64% in the first half to lead 36-35 but fell off to 27% in the second half.
