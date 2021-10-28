No chance. Van Dyke and the Hurricanes are far too wary of the Panthers and quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pitt has won each of its three ACC games by double digits, including a decisive 27-17 victory over Clemson in which Pickett passed for 302 yards and two scores and also ran for a pair of late first downs that let the Panthers drain the clock and stoke the kind of optimism that hasn’t been seen around the program for more than a decade.