South Dakota never trailed. Duffy scored seven of the Coyotes’ first 16 points when her layup with 4:46 left in the first quarter made it 16-6. South Dakota outscored Omaha 15-3 to end the quarter for a 31-9 lead. Not until Sophie Johnson’s layup with 8:45 before intermission did the Mavericks reach double figures. The basket made it 34-11. The Coyotes led 64-18 at halftime having made 21 of 34 shots including 8 of 9 from 3-point range.
Ella Ogier led Omaha with 13 points and Mariah Murdie scored 10.
