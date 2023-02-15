No. 17 Saint Mary's (CA) plays San Diego following Johnson's 34-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-5, 11-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-16, 4-9 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the San Diego Toreros after Logan Johnson scored 34 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-64 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Toreros have gone 8-7 in home games. San Diego allows 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Gaels are 11-1 in conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 11.3 points for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.1 points for the Gaels. Johnson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article