No. 17 San Diego State hosts Davis and UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-2)
The Anteaters are 1-1 on the road. UC Irvine is fourth in college basketball with 41.9 rebounds per game. Bent Leuchten leads the Anteaters with 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for San Diego State.
Davis is averaging 15 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.4 points for UC Irvine.
