No. 17 San Diego State hosts Ohio State following Sensabaugh's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -4; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs after Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 65-43 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

San Diego State went 23-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Aztecs shot 43.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Ohio State finished 12-8 in Big Ten action and 5-6 on the road last season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.8 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article