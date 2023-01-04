No. 17 TCU faces No. 19 Baylor after Miles' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -5.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU faces the No. 19 Baylor Bears after Mike Miles scored 23 points in TCU’s 67-61 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bears are 7-0 on their home court. Baylor averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU leads the Big 12 with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 3.9.

The Bears and Horned Frogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Miles is shooting 52.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

