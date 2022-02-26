The Tigers (25-4, 13-3) were led by Jabari Smith with 27 points. K.D. Johnson had 18 points as Auburn lost on the road for the third straight time.

Tennessee led by 10 with 2 minutes left in the game, but Auburn chipped away at the lead. Smith had a four-point play with 58 seconds left to cut the difference to three, then Zeigler hit a running jumper to push the lead back to five, 65-60.

MICHIGAN STATE 68, NO. 4 PURDUE 65

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, helping Michigan State top Purdue.

The Spartans (19-9, 10-7) gave Tom Izzo his 662nd victory, matching Bob Knight’s total at Indiana for the record by a coach at a Big Ten school.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) had won three straight and nine of 10 overall.

Purdue’s Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown had 13 points. Julius Marble scored 12 while Max Christie and A.J. Hoggard each finished with 11.

NO. 18 ARKANSAS 75, NO. 6 KENTUCKY 73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and Arkansas topped Kentucky in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season.

Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) helped create a tie with Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) and Tennessee for second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games to play. The Razorbacks won for the 13th time in their last 14 games.

Notae passed to Williams for a jump shot that lifted Arkansas to a 71-70 lead with 1:22 left. Williams and Davonte Davis each made two free throws to help the Razorbacks hold on down the stretch.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost for the only the second time in their last 10 games. Sahvir Wheeler and Keion Brooks Jr. each scored 14 points.

NO. 12 UCLA 94, OREGON STATE 55

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tyger Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead UCLA over Oregon State.

Despite the absence of leading scorer Johnny Juzang (ankle injury), the Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) had plenty of firepower. Jaime Jacquez Jr. scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, Julies Bernard had 16 points, and Cody Riley scored 13.

Oregon State (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12) has lost 14 games in a row since beating Utah on Dec. 30.

Beavers guard Dashawn Davis, who scored a career-high 31 points in Thursday’s double-overtime loss to No. 16 USC, managed just six points against the Bruins.

NO. 20 TEXAS 82, WEST VIRGINIA 81

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and Texas edged West Virginia.

Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12), and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14.

Texas trailed by 10 midway through the second half, but it rallied in time to earn its second straight win and improve to 4-6 on the road.

Malik Curry scored a season-high 27 points for last-place West Virginia (14-15, 3-13). Taz Sherman added 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien had 12.

