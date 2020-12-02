Jones had 12 points, including a tying jumper with 2:19 left and then a transition dunk with 41.2 seconds remaining that gave Texas a 67-65 lead. North Carolina’s Leaky Black answered with two free throws with 25.6 seconds left, only to see Coleman make a tough shot against RJ Davis that hit the rim, bounced off the backboard and dropped through the net.
Garrison Brooks had 18 points for the Tar Heels (3-1), playing through an ankle injury.
NO. 23 OHIO STATE 77, MOREHEAD STATE 44
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points to help Ohio State rout Morehead State.
Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State (3-0).
DeVon Cooper scored 13 points for Morehead State (1-3). The Eagles shot 25% from the floor.
