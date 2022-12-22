No. 17 Wisconsin takes on Grambling, looks for 5th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grambling Tigers (6-5) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Wisconsin will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Grambling. The Badgers have gone 4-1 at home. Wisconsin averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-4 on the road. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC scoring 64.6 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Terrence Lewis is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.3 points. Carte’Are Gordon is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

