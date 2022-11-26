No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels meet in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon. The Crimson Tide have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.5 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 5-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina is eighth in the ACC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is scoring 20.5 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for Alabama.

Pete Nance is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 13.2 points. Caleb Love is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for North Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

