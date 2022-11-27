No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels play in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -2; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon. The Crimson Tide are 5-1 in non-conference play. Alabama leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 46.5 boards. Brandon Miller paces the Crimson Tide with 9.2 rebounds.

The Tar Heels have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. North Carolina ranks fourth in the ACC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Alabama.

Caleb Love is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds for North Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

