No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels play in Portland, Oregon

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)
The Tar Heels have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. North Carolina ranks fourth in the ACC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Alabama.
Caleb Love is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 16.2 points and 11.5 rebounds for North Carolina.
