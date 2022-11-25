No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the No. 20 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (6-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)
The Huskies have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. UConn is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.6 points for Alabama.
Adama Sanogo is averaging 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Tristen Newton is averaging 13.2 points for UConn.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.