Amber Melgoza led Washington with 13 points and four assists while Mai-Loni Henson scored 12 with eight rebounds and Haley Van Dyke scored 10 points,

ASU took an early lead on an Iris Mbulito step-back jumper and led by double digits through the second quarter. The Huskies rallied several times after halftime, coming as close as 48-40 early in the fourth, but Arizona State turned to defensive rebounds and steals to increase the lead.

An Mbulito steal and breakaway layup capped a 7-0 run and forced a UW timeout, trailing 58-42. The Sun Devils shot 50%, owned the paint 32-18 and the boards 33-27.

Washington plays three ranked teams in a row, hosting No. 21 Arizona on Sunday before traveling to No. 7 UCLA on Jan. 24.

