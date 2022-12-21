No. 18 Arizona women cruise in 78-59 win over Mavericks

ARLINGTON, Texas — Esmery Martinez scored 13 points and was part of dominating Arizona rebounding performance with nine boards in the No. 18 Wildcats’ 78-59 victory over UT Arlington on Wednesday.
Arizona outrebounded the Mavericks 47-26, including 17-7 on the offensive glass resulting in a 22-4 bulge in second-chance points.
Starr Jacobs scored 15 points, Kayla White 13 and Taleya Jones 12 for the Mavericks (6-6), who lost their first home game this season after four wins.
The Wildcats finished the first quarter with an 11-0 run, Pellington leading the way with six, for a 21-8 lead. Fields had a pair of 3-pointers as Arizona scored the first eight points of the second quarter for a 21-point lead and were up at the half 49-31. The Mavericks never got closer than 18 in the second half.
