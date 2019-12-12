McDonald scored 17 points and tied her career best with 12 rebounds.

Reese’s layup to close the first quarter made it 17-6 and Arizona (10-0) led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jazmine Young led Tennessee State (1-7) with 12 points. The Lady Tigers have lost seven in a row.

Arizona, which went into the game ranked No. 2 in field-goal percentage defense (28.8%), limited Tennessee State to 25.9% shooting. The Lady Tigers missed seven consecutive shots to open the game and made just three of their first 20 field-goal attempts.

The Wildcats — ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 2003 — won by at least 25 points for the eighth time this season, including an 83-58 road win over then-No. 22 Texas on Nov. 17.

