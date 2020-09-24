KEY MATCHUP
Troy sophomore quarterback Gunnar Watson threw two touchdown passes to receiver Khalil McClain at Middle Tennessee. The Cougars had five sacks at Navy, with senior Isaiah Kaufusi turning in two of them.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Troy: DE Javon Solomon. He had two tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Middle Tennessee.
BYU: RB Lopini Katoa scored three times against the Midshipmen. He has 102 points in his career as he becomes one of 36 offensive players (discounting kickers) to score more than 100 points for the Cougars.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Trojans are 2-22 against nationally ranked (FBS) opponents since moving to that level in 2001. Last win was 2017 over No. 22 LSU. ... Troy is 6-1 when leading at halftime under coach Chip Lindsey. ... The Trojans are not playing a Power Five school for the first time since 2000. The Trojans were originally looking at a home game against North Carolina State (ACC) and a road game at Tennessee (SEC) before conferences reconfigured schedules. ... The 71 interceptions by Troy since 2016 are the second-most in the country. ... Since 2000, BYU is 13-7 in home openers. ... BYU K Jake Oldroyd had 13 points versus Navy, with seven extra points and two field goals. ... At No. 18 in the poll, the Cougars are tied for their best ranking since 2014, when they began the season 4-0. ... Troy offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh was an offensive line coach at BYU in 2018.
