No. 18 Charleston (SC) hosts Hofstra after Estrada's 40-point game

Hofstra Pride (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-1, 9-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -8.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the No. 18 Charleston (SC) Cougars after Aaron Estrada scored 40 points in Hofstra’s 82-65 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars are 13-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA with 13.5 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 4.2.

The Pride are 7-2 in CAA play. Hofstra ranks second in the CAA shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Estrada is averaging 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

