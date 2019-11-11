Stonewall, a 6-foot-1 senior, also had five rebounds and four steals after grabbing 12 rebounds in a season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio) on Friday.

DePaul will play the winner of Pacific-Oregon State, also playing Monday, in the semifinals on Thursday.

Bailey Greenberg paced Drexel (2-1) with 17 points. She scored 31 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers, in a 74-63 victory over Davidson Saturday in their tournament opener. She has scored 79 points in her first three games.

