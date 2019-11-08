CHICAGO — Chante Stonewall had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jolene Daninger scored 14 points and No. 18 DePaul beat Miami (Ohio) 98-79 on Friday night in the preseason WNIT.

Stonewall, the Big East tournament’s most outstanding player last year, scored six points during DePaul’s 16-1 run to start the second quarter for a 44-14 lead. She finished 11 of 14 of the field in just 26 minutes as DePaul shot just 43.6 percent, but outrebounded Miami 53-35.