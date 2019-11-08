Sonya Morris added 12 points and Lexi Held and Deja Church, a Michigan transfer, each scored 11 for DePaul. Coach Doug Bruno is five wins away from reaching the 700 plateau, joining Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma and Villanova’s Harry Perretta as the only active coaches to do so.
Savannah Kluesner led Miami with 21 points and Peyton Scott added 15 in the season opener for both teams.
