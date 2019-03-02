TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Reserve Mfiondu Kabengele scored 16 points and Trent Forrest added 11 of his 13 in the second half Saturday, sending No. 18 Florida State past North Carolina State 78-73.

Forrest was quiet early but finished 5 of 10 from the floor with six rebounds and three assists for the Seminoles (23-6, 11-5).

The Seminoles have won 11 ACC games for the second time in three seasons. Florida State has won 12 ACC games twice since joining the league in 1991-92. With two games remaining, it has a chance to match it or tie the mark.

D.J. Funderburk fouled out with 1:09 left, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds for NC State (20-9, 8-8). Torin Dorn, who leads the Wolfpack in scoring at 13.9 points, was 0 for 4 from the floor in the first half but had 10 points in the first nine minutes of the second half. Dorn finished with 12 points.

M.J. Walker scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, putting him in double figures for the first time since Feb. 9. Kabengele shot 7 of 8 from the line while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

The Wolfpack shot 41 percent from the floor and 47 percent from beyond the arc. The Seminoles shot 48 percent. They had 16 turnovers but secured the game at the line.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack scored 34 bench points but lost for a third straight time at Florida State.

Florida State: The Seminoles are 14-1 at home this season and 48-3 in their last 51 games in Tallahassee.

UP NEXT

NC State hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

