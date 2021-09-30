“It’s all about, just consistently coaching your players and having them know the importance of your pursuit angles and you have to have that attitude of, ‘If I don’t beat you there, I’ll meet you there.’ And everyone has to pursue because you can’t just think that (he’s) down, because there’s some times where two or three guys had him in their grasps and then all of a sudden — woosh — he pops out the backside and he’s got the speed and agility to run away from everybody on the field,” Fresno State defensive coordinator William Inge said.