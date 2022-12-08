No. 18 Gonzaga plays Washington following Timme's 29-point game

Washington Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-3)
The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. Washington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Gonzaga.
Cole Bajema is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds for Washington.
