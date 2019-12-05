Fallyn Freije scored 18 points and Oliana Squires 14 for the Bobcats (4-3), who shot 37.5% and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

Gonzaga led 29-22 at halftime then went up by double figures for good after Jessie Loera hit a 3-pointer to begin an 8-0 run late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs went into the final period ahead by 15 and led by 21 with just over two minutes left in the game.