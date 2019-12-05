Fallyn Freije scored 18 points and Oliana Squires 14 for the Bobcats (4-3), who shot 37.5% and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts.
Gonzaga led 29-22 at halftime then went up by double figures for good after Jessie Loera hit a 3-pointer to begin an 8-0 run late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs went into the final period ahead by 15 and led by 21 with just over two minutes left in the game.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.