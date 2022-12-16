No. 18 Illinois hosts Alabama A&M after Peek-Green's 23-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-6) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten)
The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Alabama A&M is the top team in the SWAC shooting 38.7% from deep. Austin Harvell leads the Bulldogs shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Illinois.
Garrett Hicks is averaging 16.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.1 points for Alabama A&M.
