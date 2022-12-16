No. 18 Illinois hosts Alabama A&M after Peek-Green's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-6) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini after Omari Peek-Green scored 23 points in Alabama A&M’s 78-71 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars. The Fighting Illini are 5-1 on their home court. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 79.1 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Alabama A&M is the top team in the SWAC shooting 38.7% from deep. Austin Harvell leads the Bulldogs shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Illinois.

Garrett Hicks is averaging 16.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.1 points for Alabama A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

