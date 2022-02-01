The Badgers are 8-2 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has a 15-3 record against teams over .500.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is averaging 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.
Badgers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.