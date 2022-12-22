No. 18 Indiana plays Kennesaw State in non-conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Trayce Jackson-Davis and the No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers host Chris Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls in non-conference action. The Hoosiers are 7-0 on their home court. Indiana averages 17.8 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Xavier Johnson with 4.9.

The Owls are 3-3 on the road. Kennesaw State is sixth in the ASUN shooting 37.8% from deep. Armani Harris paces the Owls shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Jackson-Davis is shooting 63.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Youngblood is averaging 14.2 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

