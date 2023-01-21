No. 18 Iowa St. women never threatened in win over Kansas

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 26 points and collared 15 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State controlled Kansas 64-50 on Saturday.
Lexi Donarski’s 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the first quarter put Iowa State up 15-12 and the Cyclones never trailed again.
Iowa State leads the overall series 48-47.
Kansas hosts Kansas State on Jan. 29. Iowa State travels to TCU Wednesday.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25