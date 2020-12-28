KEY MATCHUP
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King against an Oklahoma State defense that held opponents to 22.4 points a game and ranked second nationally in third-down defense. King threw for 2,573 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 520 yards.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma State: Wide receiver Tylan Wallace caught 53 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns.
Miami: Wide receiver Michael Harley had 49 catches and six TDs.
FACTS & FIGURES
Miami defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. ... Miami’s Jose Boregales is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker, and Lou Hedley is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top punter. ... Oklahoma State averages 194.7 rushing yards and 29.5 points a game. . ... Miami won the only previous meeting between the teams, 40-3, in October 1991.
