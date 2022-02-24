Littlefield finished with 13 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams had 11 for North Carolina. Anya Poole grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
Kelly and Todd-Williams each had three of North Carolina’s 12 steals. The Tar Heels scored 20 points from 23 Virginia turnovers, and are 11-0 when getting double-digit steals.
Amandine Toi made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Virginia (5-21, 2-16). London Clarkson had 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Taylor Valladay added 11 points.
Toi’s 3-pointer and back-to-back layups from Mir McLean during a 7-0 surge pulled the Cavs to 60-51 with 6:10 remaining, but the Tar Heels then held a double-digit lead for nearly the rest of the way.
