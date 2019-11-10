The Buckeyes played without senior forward Andre Wesson, who suffered an eye injury in the team’s win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

His brother, Kaleb Wesson, already had a double-double by halftime. He had tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the Buckeyes built a 38-25 halftime lead.

AD

Obadiah Noel led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points, and Connor Withers had 10.

AD

It was a tough game for UMass-Lowell guard Christian Lutete, who was coming off a 51-point outburst in the River Hawks’ victory over LIU-Brooklyn on Friday. He had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

The Buckeyes shrugged off a slow start and eventually grabbed the lead for good with 13 minutes left in the half. Kaleb Wesson had a one-handed jam off an E.J. Liddell lob before Wesson returned the favor by dishing to Liddell after tracking down an errant pass. Wesson’s crosscourt assist to Carton for a 3 gave OSU its 13-point halftime lead. Ohio State went on a 21-9 run to open the second half.

AD

BIG PICTURE:

UMass-Lowell: The River Hawks have a veteran squad and could be a team to watch in the America East this season. But they couldn’t stay with the more-talented Buckeyes.

Ohio State: Buckeyes get plenty of contributions against an overmatched team. A better gauge of where they are early will come midweek against national power Villanova.

UP NEXT

UMass-Lowell: Hosts UMass-Boston on Tuesday night.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD