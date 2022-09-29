No. 18 Oklahoma to TCU looking to bounce back from home loss

Oklahoma looks to bounce back from a home loss in its Big 12 opener, and TCU plays its first conference game for coach Sonny Dykes. The Sooners have posted back-to-back losses in the regular season only once since 1999. That was two years ago with another home loss to Kansas State — the team that just beat them for the third time in four years — was followed by a loss at Iowa State. Oklahoma has won 10 of 11 over the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 in 2012. TCU wrapped up an undefeated non-conference schedule with a win at SMU, where Dykes coached the previous four seasons.