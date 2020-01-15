Quincy McKnight had 11 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.

Kamar Baldwin had 19 points and six assists to lead the Bulldogs (15-2, 3-1). Jordan Tucker had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Butler’s six-game winning streak ended.

NO. 9 FLORIDA STATE 54, VIRGINIA 50

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds, and Florida State beat Virginia.

Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won eight straight and 15 of their last 16.

Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Virginia (11-5, 3-3), which turned it over 18 times and made just 21 shots from the floor.

Virginia, the defending national champion, has lost three straight games.

SOUTH CAROLINA 81, No. 10 KENTUCKY 78

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to stun Kentucky.

Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in for the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 Southeastern Conference). When it went through the net, Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans errupted in cheers.

Moments earlier, Immanuel Quickly banked home a shot with 4.1 seconds to go that tied things at 78. Quickly led Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) with 20 points.

South Carolina ended a three-game losing streak.

GEORGETOWN 83, No. 25 CREIGHTON 80

WASHINGTON — Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat Creighton.

The Hoyas (12-6, 2-3 Big East) went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries. The Hoyas snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat a ranked opponent for the second time this season.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays (13-5, 2-3) with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench.