GREENSBORO, N.C. — Digna Strautmane scored 14 points and No. 18 Syracuse beat Virginia 67-57 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Tiana Mangakahia had 13 points, Kiara Lewis 12 and Miranda Drummond 11 for the Orange (23-7). They will face No. 16 Miami in the quarterfinals Friday.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half for Virginia (12-19).

NO. 20 ARIZONA STATE 66, COLORADO 49

LAS VEGAS — Courtney Ekmark scored 18 points and Arizona State beat Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Ekmark hit six 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (20-9). They will play UCLA on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Alexis Robinson scored 19 points for Colorado (12-18).

NO. 22 DRAKE 88, ILLINOIS STATE 61

DES MOINES, Iowa — Becca Hittner scored 23 points, Sara Rhine had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Drake clinched at least a share of its third straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.

The Bulldogs (24-5, 16-1) have a one-game lead over Missouri State with one game to play — at home Saturday against Bradley.

Tete Maggett scored 16 points for Illinois State (17-11, 10-7).

