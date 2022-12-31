No. 18 TCU hosts Obanor and Texas Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -4.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the No. 18 TCU Horned Frogs after Kevin Obanor scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 110-71 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-1 at home. TCU averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas Tech averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The Horned Frogs and Red Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Daniel Batcho is averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

