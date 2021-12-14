Tennessee: The Vols’ season now gets “real,” with Memphis on Saturday, which is more than an in-state rivalry. Tennessee must prove its miserable shooting night in the loss to Texas Tech last week (27% from the field, 15% from 3) in New York’s Madison Square Garden was a fluke. Then, Tennessee will have its final pre-Southeastern Conference tuneup on Dec. 22 against No. 8 Arizona at home, followed by its SEC opener on Dec. 29 at No. 6 Alabama.