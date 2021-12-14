Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and 10 assists to help the Vols, while John Fulkerson contributed 12 points. Tennessee shot 56% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line.
USC Upstate (2-8) was led by Nick Alves with 15 points. The Spartans shot 36.4% from the floor.
NOTES: Tennessee’s scouting report for USC Upstate was a little easier than most. That’s because first-year Vols assistant coach Justin Gainey’s son Jordan is a freshman starter who averages about 10 points a game for the Spartans. He managed just two points against the Vols. ... USC Upstate has been playing in Division I for 15 years and is still looking for its first NCAA Tournament bid. ... Heading into the game, freshman Kennedy Chandler scored or assisted on about 35% of Tennessee’s points.
BIG PICTURE
USC Upstate: The Spartans still have three games before they begin Big South Conference competition against Radford on Jan. 5.
Tennessee: The Vols’ season now gets “real,” with Memphis on Saturday, which is more than an in-state rivalry. Tennessee must prove its miserable shooting night in the loss to Texas Tech last week (27% from the field, 15% from 3) in New York’s Madison Square Garden was a fluke. Then, Tennessee will have its final pre-Southeastern Conference tuneup on Dec. 22 against No. 8 Arizona at home, followed by its SEC opener on Dec. 29 at No. 6 Alabama.
UP NEXT
USC Upstate: Home vs. Brevard College on Saturday.
Tennessee: Takes on Memphis at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
