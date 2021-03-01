TEAM LEADERS: Texas Tech’s Mac McClung has averaged 16.8 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. has put up 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Horned Frogs, RJ Nembhard has averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while Mike Miles has put up 13.7 points.
SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Nembhard has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has 35 assists on 72 field goals (48.6 percent) over its past three outings while TCU has assists on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 63.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Red Raiders 27th among Division I teams. The TCU offense has averaged 68.5 points through 22 games (ranked 243rd, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.