No. 18 UConn uses big second half to down No. 20 Providence

STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 18 UConn beat No. 20 Providence 87-69 on Wednesday night to split the regular-season series between the New England rivals.
Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points and Jared Bynum had 14 for the Friars (20-8, 12-5), who fell two games behind Marquette in the race for the Big East’s regular-season title.
UConn led by just five at halftime, but outscored Providence 50-37 in the second half.
UConn scored the final five points of the first half and Hawkins had the first five points of the second to turn a tie game into a 10-point lead at 42-32.
Providence responded a short time later with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to two points.
But the Huskies held the Friars without a basket for more than five minutes and built the lead to 17 with a 14-0 run.
The Huskies dominated the paint, outscoring the Friars 42-24 down low and outrebounding Providence 40-20.
This was the first time in the 77-game history of the rivalry that both teams were ranked when they faced each other.
UConn is now 46-31 all-time against Friars, but had lost three of the last four meetings, including 73-61 on Jan. 4.
BIG PICTURE
Providence: The Friars, trying to repeat as regular-season conference champions, dropped into a tie with Xavier and Creighton for second place in the conference standings.
UConn: The Huskies extended their lead to a game over Seton Hall for fifth place in the league. The top five teams in the conference standings will earn a bye in the first round of the conference tournament.
UP NEXT
Providence: The Friars visit Georgetown on Sunday.
UConn: The Huskies head to Madison Square Garden on Saturday for a noon matchup with St. John’s.
___
