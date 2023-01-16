No. 18 Wisconsin hosts Lundy and Penn State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers after Seth Lundy scored 25 points in Penn State’s 85-66 win against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Badgers are 6-2 in home games. Wisconsin averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten with 15.1 assists per game led by Jalen Pickett averaging 7.4.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Tyler Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Andrew Funk is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 12.2 points. Pickett is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article