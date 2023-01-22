No. 19 Arizona women cruise to 80-67 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Madison Conner came off the bench to score 16 points, Esmery Martinez posted her fifth double-double of the season and No. 19 Arizona cruised to an 80-67 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.
Shaina Pellington added 13 points for the Wildcats. Kailyn Gilbert had 12 points off the bench and Jade Loville sank three 3-pointers and scored 11.
Treasure Hunt scored a career-high 24 points for the Sun Devils (7-10, 0-8). She made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 foul shots. Jaddan Simmons made 11 of 14 free throws and scored 19.
The Sun Devils have lost eight games in a row — including forfeits of games at No. 8 Utah and at Colorado on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, respectively, due to not having enough healthy scholarship players — and 11 of their last 12.
Martinez had nine points and seven rebounds and Connor scored nine as the Wildcats built a 43-31 lead at halftime. Hunt scored all nine of her first-half points in the first period to keep the Sun Devils within 20-16 at quarter’s end.
Hunt accounted for eight points in a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and Arizona State closed within 45-41. Loville answered with a 3-pointer for Arizona and she and Paris Clark hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 11-3 run, giving Arizona a 56-44 lead. Gilbert’s layup with two seconds left gave the Wildcats a 62-48 lead heading to the final period.
Arizona, which came into the game averaging 12.5 steals per game — tops in the Pac-12 and sixth in nation — had eight against ASU.
UP NEXT
Arizona: The Wildcats host Washington on Friday and Washington State on Sunday.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils host Washington State on Thursday and Washington on Sunday.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25