No. 19 Auburn faces Georgia State, looks for 8th straight home win

Georgia State Panthers (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (8-1)
The Panthers have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgia State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists. K.D. Johnson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 10.9 points for Auburn.
Evan Johnson is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists. Dwon Odom is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Georgia State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.