No. 19 Auburn puts home win streak on the line against Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (8-1) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Auburn will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Tigers take on Georgia State. The Tigers have gone 6-0 in home games. Auburn is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 0-1 on the road. Georgia State scores 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Auburn.

Evan Johnson is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists. Dwon Odom is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

