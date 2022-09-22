No. 19 BYU hosts surging Wyoming

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wyoming (3-1) at No. 19 BYU (2-1), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Line: BYU by 21 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Series record: BYU leads 45-30-3 WHAT’S AT STAKE? BYU and Wyoming are meeting for the first time since the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl. The Cougars are looking to bounce back from a tough 41-20 loss at Oregon. The Cowboys come to Provo with a three-game winning streak after edging Air Force 17-14 to open Mountain West Conference play. The Cowboys have lost eight straight games in the series and 11 of 12 dating to 2000.

BYU’s backfield against the Wyoming defense. The Cougars have struggled to establish a consistent running attack since their season opener, totaling a combined 144 rushing yards against Baylor and Oregon. Running backs Christopher Brooks and Lopini Katoa have been held under three yards per carry in each of the last two contests. The Cowboys limited Air Force to 171 rushing yards after the Falcons came into the game averaging 508.5 yards on the ground.

Wyoming: John Hoyland is leading the nation in field goals made per game (2.75) and ranks second in field goal percentage (.917). Hoyland has connected on 11-of-12 field goal attempts through four games. He ranks first in the nation in scoring with 42 points.

BYU: Brooks had an outstanding debut for the Cougars, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against South Florida. Brooks has struggled since, totaling 59 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries over his last two games. BYU will need a big game from him to take pressure off Jaren Hall and the short-handed receiver corps.

Wyoming has earned one road victory against BYU in a 45-year span, edging the Cougars 29-27 in Provo in 1987. … Hall has passed for at least 250 yards in seven consecutive games and nine of his last ten games. … Andrew Peasley has completed at least 60% of his passes in three straight games, becoming the first Wyoming QB since 2015 to achieve that feat. … Max Tooley leads BYU with 26 tackles in three games. … Wyoming has recorded 10 sacks in four games, ranking third in the conference.

