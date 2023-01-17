No. 19 Clemson visits Wake Forest after Carr's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -2.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the No. 19 Clemson Tigers after Andrew Carr scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 85-63 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons have gone 9-0 at home. Wake Forest is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Tigers are 7-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson is second in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Chase Hunter averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is averaging 17.8 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Hunter is averaging 14 points and 4.3 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

