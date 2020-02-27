Gillespie was 6 of 14 from the floor and collected her 14th double-double. Nausia Woolfolk scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half and finished with seven assists for Florida State. Valencia Myers added 14 points, Morgan Jones had 12 and Nicki Ekhomu 11.
Kobi Thornton scored 13 points to lead Clemson (7-21, 3-14), which has lost 10 straight.
The Seminoles jumped out to a 25-7 first-quarter lead and built a 42-23 advantage at halftime despite missing 10 3-pointers (2 of 12). Clemson cut the deficit to 14 points early in the third but didn’t get closer.
