Emanuely de Oliveira added 13 points for Florida (18-6, 8-3 SEC), which has won eight of its last nine.
Florida outrebounded Mississippi State’s small lineup 45-29, leading to a 14-3 edge in second-chance points. The Gators also got 21 points off their bench compared to the Bulldogs’ one.
Anastasia Hayes scored 22 points and Jordan had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State (14-8, 5-5). Myah Taylor had nine points and seven assists. Only seven Bulldogs logged minutes due to injuries and leading scorer Rickea Jackson entering the transfer portal.
