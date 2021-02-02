Walker finished with nine points on three 3-pointers. Townsend was 6-of-13 shooting and made a made a pair of 3s. Truong, who had 17 assists in the last two games including a career-high nine against Saint Mary’s on Saturday, had one of the Bulldogs’ nine assists.
Paisley Johnson Harding scored 17 points to lead BYU (9-3, 5-2). Gonzales had 12 points.
Gonzaga outscored the Cougars 20-9 in the second quarter and led 34-22 at halftime.
BYU hosts Pepperdine on Thursday. Gonzaga plays at home against San Francisco on Feb. 11.
