LOOKING AHEAD
No. 15 Maryland hosts No. 25 Rutgers, which got back in the Top 25 last week for the first time in 40 years. However, the Scarlet Knights nearly blew a 17-point lead before finishing off Purdue on Tuesday. The Terps have Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith each averaging better than 15 points. Smith is shooting 43% from 3-point range.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Freshman D.J. Carton is emerging as a key player for Ohio State, but his future with the Buckeyes seems uncertain. He scored 17 points last weekend in the Buckeyes’ win over Northwestern, is averaging 10.4 points and making 40% of his 3-point attempts. The school announced Wednesday that he would be taking some time off for personal reasons and wouldn’t play in Saturday’s game against Indiana.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
No. 14 Michigan State is 8-2 in its last 10 games. ... The top conference teams aren’t losing much on the road. The six ranked teams also have just four home losses among them. ... Michigan State leads the Big Ten with a +14.6 scoring margin. ... Ohio State’s 38% shooting from 3-point range leads the conference.
ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE
No. 18 Iowa extended its winning streak to nine with a 74-57 rout of Michigan State on Sunday and a 77-66 win over Penn State on Thursday. Guard Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 23 points and eight assists in the win over the Nittany Lions. Iowa honored former star Megan Gustafson by retiring her jersey after the game against the Spartans. The Hawkeyes (18-3, 9-1) are alone in first place while averaging more than 80 points. Next up for Iowa is a Sunday game at Michigan (13-7, 4-5), which lost to Northwestern on Thursday night.
