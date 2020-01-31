No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa on Sunday. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) is tied for first place with No. 14 Michigan State in a league that has shown some parity in the first full month of conference play. Still the Illini are the surprise team so far, reeling off seven straight wins, including at Michigan last Saturday and at home against Minnesota on Thursday night. It’s the first meeting of the season for these two ranked teams, and they’ll play again when the Illini host the Hawkeyes in the regular-season finale on March 8. Iowa (15-5, 6-3) beat Wisconsin on Monday but lost to No. 15 Maryland by 10 points on Thursday — after defeating the Terrapins by 18 on Jan. 10 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring offense, averaging nearly 79 points. The Illini, with their highest ranking since 2013, are among the most efficient teams in the conference, shooting 47 percent from the floor.