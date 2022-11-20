No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)
Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -1.5; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers.
Illinois finished 23-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.
Virginia went 21-14 overall last season while going 7-6 on the road. The Cavaliers averaged 5.7 steals, 4.3 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.