No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers

Illinois finished 23-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers.

Virginia went 21-14 overall last season while going 7-6 on the road. The Cavaliers averaged 5.7 steals, 4.3 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.